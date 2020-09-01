TCTC Holdings LLC Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cowen raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,152. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.22 and its 200 day moving average is $101.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $383,512.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $300,203.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,078 shares of company stock worth $1,987,070 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

