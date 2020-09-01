TCTC Holdings LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $243.26. 308,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,748. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $244.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

