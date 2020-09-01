TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) will report sales of $3.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Five analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.09 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $12.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $13.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $15.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 42.22%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 514.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 728.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $26.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

