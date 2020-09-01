Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) PT Raised to $28.00 at Citigroup

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $41.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $23.13 on Monday. Telephone & Data Systems has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.02%.

In related news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $71,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 102.7% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 190.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.