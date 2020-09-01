Tesla Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 997,927 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 638% compared to the typical daily volume of 135,250 put options.

Tesla stock traded down $9.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $488.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,391,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $403.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.39. Tesla has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $2,318.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total transaction of $378,362.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,527,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 26,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,488.13, for a total transaction of $38,939,897.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,329,367.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,954 shares of company stock worth $56,170,816. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 10.7% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.70.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

