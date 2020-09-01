TheStreet Downgrades Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) to D+

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Hess Midstream Partners stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $322.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 2.65.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Hess Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream Partners

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

