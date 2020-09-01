TheStreet Lowers PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PAYS has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of PaySign from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PaySign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of PaySign in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of PaySign in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PaySign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PaySign has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ PAYS opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. PaySign has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.45 million, a P/E ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 1.65.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). PaySign had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 17.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PaySign by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth $15,750,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

