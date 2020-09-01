TheStreet Lowers RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded RCI Hospitality from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RICK opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.75, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.05). RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.