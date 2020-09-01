TheStreet Upgrades Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) to B

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ECPG. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $45.94 on Friday. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The firm had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 23.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

