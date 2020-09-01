Thingschain (TIC) Price Down 35.3% Over Last Week

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 23% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Thingschain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Thingschain has traded 35.3% lower against the US dollar. Thingschain has a market cap of $45,135.49 and $8,897.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00061709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,869.98 or 0.99706471 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001395 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000846 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00158187 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001099 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.