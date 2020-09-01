Tilly’s (TLYS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect Tilly’s to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $77.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, analysts expect Tilly’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $186.10 million, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.70. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

TLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

In related news, CFO Michael Henry acquired 5,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.