Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Boosts Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Best Buy by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $110.91 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.48.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $639,116.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,127 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $330,201.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,197 shares in the company, valued at $12,737,351.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 840,389 shares of company stock worth $74,331,990. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

