Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of TR opened at $31.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of -0.02. Tootsie Roll Industries has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 12.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $862,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 20,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 29,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

