TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,749 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 77.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,665,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TopBuild by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,019,000 after purchasing an additional 97,150 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,586.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 823,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,692,000 after acquiring an additional 774,685 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after acquiring an additional 85,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $500,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,224.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total value of $6,254,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,466.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $9,268,097 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.46. TopBuild Corp has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $159.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.78.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

