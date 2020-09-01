Toro (TTC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Toro (NYSE:TTC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect Toro to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $929.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 34.60%. Toro’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Toro to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Toro alerts:

TTC stock opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73. Toro has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $628,961.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $130,802.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,242.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,884. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.