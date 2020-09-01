Touchstone Exploration Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc (TSE:TXP) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Touchstone Exploration in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Touchstone Exploration’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Shares of Touchstone Exploration stock opened at C$1.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $233.03 million and a P/E ratio of -12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.59. Touchstone Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.81.

In related news, Director Harrie Vredenburg sold 38,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total transaction of C$34,453.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$206,316.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

