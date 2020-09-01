Traders Buy Large Volume of Thor Industries Call Options (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,853 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 767% compared to the typical volume of 329 call options.

THO traded down $4.14 on Tuesday, reaching $94.43. The company had a trading volume of 736,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,873. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $121.33. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.74.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BofA Securities raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,868,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,606 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 13.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,094,000 after purchasing an additional 209,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,189,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 142,957 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 70.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after purchasing an additional 419,807 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

