TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Now Covered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BRLXF. CIBC lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from $35.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $25.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.31. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $31.25.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

