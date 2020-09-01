TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Research Coverage Started at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

BRLXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $35.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.25.

BRLXF opened at $25.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $31.25.

About TransAlta Renewables

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

