TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,112,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,605,000 after purchasing an additional 423,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,477,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,033,000 after purchasing an additional 83,220 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,244 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,875,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,216,000 after purchasing an additional 872,693 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TPH opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $18.63.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $766.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.66 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

