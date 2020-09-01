UBS Group Reiterates “€22.00” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.47% from the stock’s previous close.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.56 ($30.07).

Shares of FRA:EVK traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €24.30 ($28.59). The stock had a trading volume of 734,096 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.84. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

