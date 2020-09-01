Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban One from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Urban One stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. Urban One has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.17.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $76.01 million during the quarter.

In other Urban One news, CEO David M. Kantor sold 709,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $4,157,857.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,361.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catherine L. Hughes sold 408,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $1,278,702.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,503,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,486,452.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,151,815 shares of company stock valued at $24,199,344. Insiders own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One Inc (NASDAQ:UONE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

