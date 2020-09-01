USDQ Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 78.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00007484 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, USDQ has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. USDQ has a total market cap of $4.93 million and $1.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00008169 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00085364 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00327741 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00038529 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000393 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ is a token. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,298 tokens. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

