Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) & GrubHub (NASDAQ:GRUB) Critical Contrast

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) and GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.7% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of GrubHub shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of GrubHub shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uxin and GrubHub’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $227.64 million 1.01 -$350.84 million ($0.60) -1.30 GrubHub $1.31 billion 5.09 -$18.57 million $0.16 452.19

GrubHub has higher revenue and earnings than Uxin. Uxin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GrubHub, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Uxin and GrubHub, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin 0 1 0 0 2.00 GrubHub 3 24 2 0 1.97

Uxin currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 669.23%. GrubHub has a consensus target price of $54.18, indicating a potential downside of 25.11%. Given Uxin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Uxin is more favorable than GrubHub.

Risk and Volatility

Uxin has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrubHub has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Uxin and GrubHub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin -275.49% -884.77% -58.90% GrubHub -7.10% -3.66% -2.21%

Summary

GrubHub beats Uxin on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com. The company also provides corporate program that offers employees with various food and ordering options, including options for individual meals, group ordering, and catering, as well as proprietary tools that consolidate various food ordering into a single online account. In addition, it offers Allmenus.com and MenuPages.com, which provide an aggregated database of approximately 440,000 menus from restaurants in 50 U.S. states; Grubhub for Restaurants, a responsive Web application that can be accessed from computers and mobile devices, as well as Grubhub-provided tablets; point of sale (POS) integration, which allows restaurants to manage Grubhub orders and update their menus directly from their existing POS system; and Website and mobile application design and hosting services for restaurants, as well as technology and fulfillment services, including order transmission and customer relationship management tools. The company was formerly known as GrubHub Seamless Inc. and changed its name to Grubhub Inc. in February 2014. Grubhub Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

