Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 141,836.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42,551 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 202.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of VGK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.43. 214,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,164,011. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.52. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $59.09.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

