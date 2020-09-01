Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,527,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,510,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,608,000 after buying an additional 91,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,339,000 after buying an additional 638,192 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,870,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,435,000 after buying an additional 260,589 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $10.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.50. 17,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.54. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $288.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $8,008,677.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $541,927.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,709 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,034. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

