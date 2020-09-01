Vera Bradley (VRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Vera Bradley to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vera Bradley to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

NASDAQ VRA opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.51 million, a PE ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28.

VRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.