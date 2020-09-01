Veritaseum Trading Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 49% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $6.04 million and $1,217.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $2.81 or 0.00023616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00134550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.28 or 0.01665521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00199262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000835 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00177145 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00209523 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy, Fatbtc, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

