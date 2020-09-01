VIDT Datalink Market Capitalization Reaches $47.72 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $47.72 million and $7.82 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00008676 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00040800 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $723.25 or 0.06067526 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00019659 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00037014 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,448,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,144,776 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

