VIDY (VIDY) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. VIDY has a total market cap of $15.56 million and $929,199.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One VIDY token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb Global, Gate.io, MXC and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00041043 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $712.79 or 0.05987365 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00037390 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00019054 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,422,083,206 tokens. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, Gate.io, MXC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

