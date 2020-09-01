Wedbush Comments on Gladstone Land Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) – Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gladstone Land in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 1.66%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.48.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $346.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,335,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0448 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

