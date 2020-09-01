Wedbush Comments on Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.05.

URBN stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -78.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 156,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $1,598,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $4,282,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $285,075.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.