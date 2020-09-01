Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,977,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,034,000 after acquiring an additional 305,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after acquiring an additional 503,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,556,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,230,000 after acquiring an additional 127,431 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1,183.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,702,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

