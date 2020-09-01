Wedbush Weighs in on PennyMac Financial Services Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report issued on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFSI. Barclays lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $52.72 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.82.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2,919.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $354,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $2,270,700.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 497,644 shares of company stock worth $22,411,164. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

