WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNBLF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

UNBLF stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.18. WFD Unibail Rodamco has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $159.00.

About WFD Unibail Rodamco

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship destinations, with a portfolio valued at 65.3 Bn as at December 31, 2019, of which 86% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 3% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 90 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

