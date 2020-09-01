Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 77.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPGYF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, July 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Shares of SPGYF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.97. 81,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,276. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

