Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.60 Per Share (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report released on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $6.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.63. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.79.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $87.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $101.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $1,436,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,039,395.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $688,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at $710,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,187 shares of company stock worth $5,608,763. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

