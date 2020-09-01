Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.58 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) will report sales of $4.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $6.10 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $320,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,331.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $14.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $17.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $57.57 million, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $62.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XERS. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $4.70 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $196.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

