Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.58 Million

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) will report sales of $4.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $6.10 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $320,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,331.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $14.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $17.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $57.57 million, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $62.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XERS. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $4.70 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $196.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.