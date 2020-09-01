XinFin Network (XDC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.53 Million

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. XinFin Network has a total market cap of $85.35 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One XinFin Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network Token Profile

XDC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,197,995,617 tokens. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF and its Facebook page is accessible here. XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org.

XinFin Network Token Trading

