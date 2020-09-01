Yext (YEXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Yext has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at -0.13–0.11 EPS and its Q2 guidance at ($0.13)-($0.11) EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Yext to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yext alerts:

YEXT opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. Yext has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $30,404.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,312 shares in the company, valued at $443,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 153,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,085.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 333,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,036. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Yext in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.