Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equillium (NYSE:EQ) to Announce -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Equillium (NYSE:EQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.30). Equillium reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08.

EQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Equillium from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Equillium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Equillium stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. Equillium has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $2,032,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,043,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,479,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Equillium by 11.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Equillium during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

