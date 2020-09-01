Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.58. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

