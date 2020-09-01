Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.50 Million

Analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to post $183.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.39 million and the highest is $198.60 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $248.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $609.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $486.49 million to $732.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $681.40 million, with estimates ranging from $536.18 million to $826.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $146.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.42 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBLK. DNB Markets raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $688.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $12.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $113,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

