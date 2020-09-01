Zacks: Analysts Expect Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Harmonic reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $73.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HLIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 742.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 226,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 199,452 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 6.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 238,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 14,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 302,803 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 10.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,902,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,716,000 after buying an additional 273,329 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 57.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $572.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

