Zacks: Analysts Expect Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) to Post -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) to post ($0.65) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Natural’s earnings. Northwest Natural posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Natural will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northwest Natural.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 95.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural by 40.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,332,000 after buying an additional 48,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Northwest Natural by 27.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,141,000 after buying an additional 183,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $51.11 on Thursday. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $77.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.21%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

