Zacks: Analysts Expect Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) will report $72.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zuora’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.60 million. Zuora reported sales of $69.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zuora will report full year sales of $295.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $291.60 million to $299.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $332.87 million, with estimates ranging from $319.80 million to $343.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zuora.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zuora from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities began coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

ZUO stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. Zuora has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 2.10.

In other Zuora news, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $27,628.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,044.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $27,639.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 14.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.6% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Zuora by 8.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

