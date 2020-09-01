Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) to report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biocardia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Biocardia posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biocardia will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Biocardia.

NYSE:BCDA opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. Biocardia has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

About Biocardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

