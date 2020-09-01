Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.51 Million

Brokerages expect Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to report sales of $37.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.50 million to $39.52 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $28.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year sales of $111.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.70 million to $124.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $166.10 million, with estimates ranging from $156.30 million to $184.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.75 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.44.

NYSE:EXK opened at $4.16 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 98.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,767 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

