Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Post $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. First Interstate Bancsystem reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Interstate Bancsystem.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.47 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

FIBK opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.13 per share, for a total transaction of $68,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,376.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $46,684.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,211,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 153,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,849,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after purchasing an additional 985,843 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,821,000 after purchasing an additional 466,033 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 685,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,770,000 after purchasing an additional 187,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 45,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

