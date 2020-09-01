Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Rent-A-Center posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCII. Stephens raised shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

RCII opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.54. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.